Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Lessened by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,794,000 after buying an additional 96,133 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after buying an additional 381,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,962,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,857,000 after buying an additional 173,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,310,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

ECL stock opened at $179.86 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $14,813,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

