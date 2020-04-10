IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,162 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.