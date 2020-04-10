IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 990 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 24,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $247.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.19. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.40.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

