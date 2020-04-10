IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 162.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,562 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Altria Group by 90.4% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 28,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Altria Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 134,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Altria Group by 54.6% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 47,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $57.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

