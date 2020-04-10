IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 2,232 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE opened at $79.00 on Friday. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.91.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.