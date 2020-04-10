IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $494,229,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Southern by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,370,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,120,000 after acquiring an additional 961,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,408,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,513,000 after acquiring an additional 533,750 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SO opened at $60.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.30. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,283,883 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

