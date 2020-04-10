Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $89.97 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,701,000 after buying an additional 83,664 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $1,582,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,116,000 after purchasing an additional 256,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

