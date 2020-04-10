Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $143,000 Stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.87.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $397.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRT. Cowen cut their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

