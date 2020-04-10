Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,715 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Berry Petroleum were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Berry Petroleum by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $177.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRY. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Berry Petroleum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Berry Petroleum Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

