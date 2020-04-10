Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,723 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of SunOpta worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,153,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in SunOpta by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 673,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 202,556 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 437,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in SunOpta by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 371,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 65,707 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. SunOpta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.10 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Analysts forecast that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.