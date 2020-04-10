Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 50.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 56,236 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 707,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 2,027.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 141,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLGT. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $3.86 on Friday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.93 million for the quarter.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

