IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AES were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AES by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AES news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tish Mendoza acquired 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $30,067.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,858.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AES shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

