Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

In other Kellogg news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,809,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $19,268,000 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K opened at $62.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

