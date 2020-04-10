IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. CNB Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

