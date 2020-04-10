Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 401,648 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.29% of PulteGroup worth $17,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHM opened at $26.34 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

In related news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

