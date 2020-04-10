Hexavest Inc. Invests $22.35 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 223,072 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,345,000. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Electronic Arts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after purchasing an additional 953,739 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,938 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 188,364 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $26,722,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $221,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,436 shares of company stock worth $8,023,063. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $105.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average is $102.49. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

