Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 926 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $225.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $275.13. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CP. Bank of America raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $397.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

