PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Holdings Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $600,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $4,800.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,500 over the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $65.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.89. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $906.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.46 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

