American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1,152.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,173 shares of the airline’s stock worth $387,873,000 after acquiring an additional 73,916 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926,348 shares of the airline’s stock worth $198,648,000 after acquiring an additional 443,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,207,365 shares of the airline’s stock worth $177,757,000 after buying an additional 128,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,128 shares of the airline’s stock worth $86,244,000 after buying an additional 444,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.51 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Cfra decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.87.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

