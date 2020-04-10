Gradient Investments LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 152,454 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,746,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 315,311 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $21,851,000 after buying an additional 131,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 96.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

