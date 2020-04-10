Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,504 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.95% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 912,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,258 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 358,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Patrick J. Ervin bought 1,500 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Also, Director Matthew J. Missad bought 3,000 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at $118,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,928. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBCP. TheStreet cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

IBCP opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Independent Bank Co has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 23.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

