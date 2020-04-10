Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sun Life Financial worth $40,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 290,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

SLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

