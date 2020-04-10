Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 14,053 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,583 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,971 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,772 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,712,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,832 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $103.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.