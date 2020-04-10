NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NetApp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Standpoint Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

