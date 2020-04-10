FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,566,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after buying an additional 174,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 199,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 109,108 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 59,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 136,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $2,995,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE:TPB opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $420.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 38.53%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.