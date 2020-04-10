Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 847 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,369,567 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $175.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.72 and a 200-day moving average of $193.49. The company has a market capitalization of $499.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

