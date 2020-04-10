Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $123,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $267.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

