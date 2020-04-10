Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,047 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 112.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $96.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average of $104.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.