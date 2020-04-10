Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 39.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Aegis lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,338.12.

AMZN stock opened at $2,042.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,011.72 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,920.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,851.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

