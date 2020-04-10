Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $74,778,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $200,739,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,042.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,920.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1,851.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,017.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,338.12.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

