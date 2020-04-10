Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $12.25 Million Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,825,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,287,000 after buying an additional 1,108,185 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,496,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,038,000 after purchasing an additional 357,973 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,200,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 498,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 189,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

