FLC Capital Advisors Sells 770 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 144.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 138,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,126,000 after buying an additional 81,652 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $267.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,164.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

