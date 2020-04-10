Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of RadNet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 377,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,721,000 after purchasing an additional 327,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 280,355 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in RadNet by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $6,692,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti boosted their target price on RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RadNet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $515.05 million, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RadNet Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.16 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.28%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen acquired 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

