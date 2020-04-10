FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,859 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $59,637,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,329 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $23,147,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,749.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 973,574 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Cfra cut shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.64%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

