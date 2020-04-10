Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,160,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,611,000 after purchasing an additional 505,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,639,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,275,000 after purchasing an additional 232,005 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,580,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,899 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,920,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,282 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $113.69 on Friday. Franco Nevada Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $122.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.27.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.82.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

