Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Boosts Holdings in Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,629 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 1.42% of Western New England Bancorp worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 42,239 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

WNEB has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. Western New England Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 14.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.