KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock Price Up 43.3%

Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) rose 43.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.12, approximately 2,639,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 331% from the average daily volume of 612,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

KLXE has been the subject of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Gabelli downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. G.Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $27.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, VP Gary J. Roberts bought 217,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $274,000.86. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 250,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.