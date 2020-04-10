Duke Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 9,158 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 975% compared to the typical volume of 852 put options.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

DUK stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

