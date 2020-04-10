Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:MOXC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,288,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,003% from the previous session’s volume of 80,153 shares.The stock last traded at $0.87 and had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lianluo Smart from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Lianluo Smart alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14.

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

About Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lianluo Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lianluo Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.