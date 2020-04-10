LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 819,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 389,102 shares.The stock last traded at $1.21 and had previously closed at $1.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $0.79 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 8.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $564,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 98,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

