Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Reduced by Analyst

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PGR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

PGR opened at $80.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,879,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,130,000 after acquiring an additional 306,002 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Progressive by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 91,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 498,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,506,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.