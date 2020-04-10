Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Reduced by Analyst

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PGR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

PGR opened at $80.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,879,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,130,000 after acquiring an additional 306,002 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Progressive by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 91,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 498,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,506,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Earnings History and Estimates for Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Latest News

