Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,196,927 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 517% from the previous session’s volume of 356,345 shares.The stock last traded at $3.99 and had previously closed at $3.53.

CHMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chiasma from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The firm has a market cap of $168.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Chiasma Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 82,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $373,124.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,186 shares in the company, valued at $373,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 20.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chiasma by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Chiasma by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chiasma by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chiasma by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

