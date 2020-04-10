Jane Street Group LLC Sells 1,752 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 45,456.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after buying an additional 368,762 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 327,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 30,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

WWW opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $299,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWW. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

