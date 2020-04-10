Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,488 Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cactus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cactus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cactus by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Cactus by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $1,029,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WHD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cactus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

NYSE WHD opened at $15.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. Cactus Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.05.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $140.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

