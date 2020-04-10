Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) to Hold

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Personalis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $8.26 on Friday. Personalis has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $259.94 million and a P/E ratio of -5.94.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Personalis will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $885,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Personalis by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 74,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

