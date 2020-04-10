Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $245,000 Position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Chewy by 465.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 85,322 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,033,000.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chewy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chewy from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $770,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $538,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70. Chewy Inc has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion and a PE ratio of -66.58.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.