Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UFS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Domtar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Domtar by 1,982.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 331,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 315,540 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Domtar by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 564,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 132,776 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFS. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Domtar from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10. Domtar Corp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $50.10.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

