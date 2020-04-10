Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In related news, Director Robert P. Lynch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,838 shares in the company, valued at $846,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at $430,913.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,290 shares of company stock valued at $540,123 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

