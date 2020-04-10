Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,253 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. State Street Corp raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,450,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,626,000 after buying an additional 57,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,250,000 after buying an additional 507,397 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,090,000 after buying an additional 469,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 672,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,608,000 after buying an additional 126,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 606,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.33 per share, for a total transaction of $243,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,150.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 2,440 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,913.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,290 shares of company stock worth $540,123. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.67. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

