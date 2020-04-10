Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.09% of Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of RWED stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52. Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

