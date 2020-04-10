Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RWED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.09% of Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of RWED stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52. Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $245,000 Position in Chewy Inc
Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $245,000 Position in Chewy Inc
Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Domtar Corp
Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Domtar Corp
Ameris Bancorp Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC
Ameris Bancorp Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC
Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in Ameris Bancorp
Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in Ameris Bancorp
Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF
Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF
6,195 Shares in Banco Macro SA ADR Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC
6,195 Shares in Banco Macro SA ADR Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report